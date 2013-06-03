FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says to decide when to push for Middle East peace decisions
June 3, 2013 / 4:28 PM / in 4 years

Kerry says to decide when to push for Middle East peace decisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media about Syria at the State Department in Washington May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday he will decide at some point whether to return to Israel and the Palestinian territories to push for decisions by the sides on reviving stalled peace talks to end their decades-old conflict.

“I will make a judgment at some point whether I need to go and push a little bit, or help that process, and I am certainly willing to. I am open to that possibility but we are not raising any expectations about an American plan,” Kerry told reporters at a joint news conference with the Polish foreign minister.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

