Israeli President Peres to visit White House in June: U.S.
May 7, 2014 / 4:13 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli President Peres to visit White House in June: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israel's President Shimon Peres gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli President Shimon Peres will visit the White House June 25th, the White House said on Wednesday.

Peres’ visit will come after U.S.-brokered peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians ground to a halt and against the backdrop of talks between the United States and five other world powers with Iran about that country’s nuclear program.

Peres met with U.S. national security advisor Susan Rice in Jerusalem on Wednesday before broader U.S.-Israeli security consultations, the White House said.

“On Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, Ambassador Rice reaffirmed that the only path to a lasting peace is for a secure Jewish state to exist side-by-side with a viable, independent Palestinian state,” the White House said.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; editing by Andrew Hay

