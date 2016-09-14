U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval office of the White House in Washington November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The terms of a new $38 billion aid package for Israel were confirmed in a White House statement obtained by Reuters ahead of a State Department ceremony on Wednesday to sign the new 10-year pact.

The package constitutes the most ever given to any country and was reported by Reuters earlier. The details, contained in an official “factsheet” on the package, include:

-$500 million a year for Israeli missile defense funding, the first time this has been formally built into the aid pact.

-A phasing-out of a special arrangement that for decades has allowed Israel to use a quarter of the U.S. aid on its own defense industry instead of American-made weapons.

-Elimination of a longstanding provision that has allowed Israel to use a portion of the U.S. aid to buy military fuel.

