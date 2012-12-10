FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. approves sales of precision bomb kits to Israel
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 10, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. approves sales of precision bomb kits to Israel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Monday notified Congress that it had approved the sale of nearly 7,000 precision bomb kits built by Boeing Co to Israel in a deal valued at around $647 million that included other munitions.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which oversees foreign arms sales, said Israel had requested to buy 6,900 Joint Direct Attack Munition tail kits and thousands of other bombs.

U.S. lawmakers have 30 days to block the sale although such action is rare since arms sales are usually carefully vetted before they are formally notified.

Boeing builds the JDAM kits. Other contractors include Alliant Techsystems, Lockheed Martin Corp, General Dynamics Corp, and Raytheon.

The Pentagon said the deal would help Israel maintain the operational capability of the systems it already operates.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the agency said in its notification to Congress.

Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.