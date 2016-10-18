U.S. must ensure migration crisis in Europe is solved: Obama

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the United States is committed to helping Europe address its influx of refugees, adding that Italy, Greece and Germany should not shoulder the burden more than their European neighbors.
"It is a strategic interest of the United States to make sure that the migration crisis that's been taking place in Europe is solved," Obama told reporters following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the White House.
Reporting by Ayesha Rasco, Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu