Obama, Monti agree Europe ought to "intensify" growth: White House

Italy's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Mario Monti (L) and European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attend an eurozone finance ministers meeting at the EU Council in Brussels May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Tuesday discussed the need for Europe to do more to boost growth, speaking ahead of a weekend meeting of Group of Eight (G8) leaders at Camp David, Maryland, the White House said.

Obama and Monti “discussed the current economic situation in Europe and agreed on the need to intensify efforts to promote growth and job creation,” the White House said in a readout of their telephone call.