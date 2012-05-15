FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama, Monti agree Europe ought to "intensify" growth: White House
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2012 / 10:28 PM / 5 years ago

Obama, Monti agree Europe ought to "intensify" growth: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Mario Monti (L) and European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attend an eurozone finance ministers meeting at the EU Council in Brussels May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Tuesday discussed the need for Europe to do more to boost growth, speaking ahead of a weekend meeting of Group of Eight (G8) leaders at Camp David, Maryland, the White House said.

Obama and Monti “discussed the current economic situation in Europe and agreed on the need to intensify efforts to promote growth and job creation,” the White House said in a readout of their telephone call.

Reporting By Alister Bull

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.