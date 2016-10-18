FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Renzi defends referendum
October 18, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 10 months ago

Italy's Renzi defends referendum

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2016.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday defended his campaign for a referendum on constitutional reforms, saying that such an overhaul would help simplify the nation's bureaucracy, offer greater stability and help make Europe stronger.

"I'll do everything I can," to help the Dec. 4 referendum pass, Renzi said, speaking in Italian through an interpreter at the White House at a news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama. "This is something to simplify things in our country."

Reporting by Ayesha Rasco, Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

