New global grouping meets to counter Islamic State finances
March 20, 2015 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

New global grouping meets to counter Islamic State finances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials from the United States, Italy and Saudi Arabia led talks in Rome this week among a group of countries seeking to combat the financial activities of Islamic State militants, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.

Officials held an inaugural meeting Thursday and Friday of the Counter-ISIL Finance Group (CIFG), which countries will use to exchange information and develop countermeasures.

ISIL is an acronym often used for the militants, who control swaths of Iraq and Syria.

The next meeting of the CIFG is scheduled for May in Saudi Arabia, the Treasury said in a statement.

The CIFG includes Australia, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Poland, Qatar, Spain, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The European Union also participates.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish

