ITC finds harm to U.S. producers from some steel plate imports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday said it found harm to U.S. producers from imports of certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Brazil, South Africa and Turkey.
In a notice on its website, it said that imports from the three countries "injures U.S. industry," adding that it would release a fuller statement later on Friday.
The Commerce Department said last year that the investigations were launched at the request of ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp and SSAB Enterprises.
Reporting by Eric Walsh, Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey