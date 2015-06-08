California teen accepted to all Ivy League schools picks Yale: report

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Southern California teenager, the son of Mexican immigrants, who was accepted to all eight Ivy League universities in a rare feat, has decided to attend Yale, local media reported on Monday.

Yale University was the first to accept Fernando Rojas, 17, before the other Ivy League schools of Dartmouth, Brown, the University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Columbia, Harvard and Princeton did the same, according to the Orange County Register.

Rojas, of Fullerton, California, who achieved a 4.8 grade point average, told the paper he was impressed with the incoming students during a visit to Yale in New Haven, Connecticut.

“The Yale kids were a little bit more enthused to get started and get going,” Rojas told the Register.

Rojas’ parents, Raul who works as machine operator, and Maria, a seamstress, immigrated to the United States in the 1980s and neither advanced beyond the eighth grade in school, the Register said.

Rojas received scholarships and federal grant money to cover the bulk of his schooling costs, according to the paper.

“I‘m grateful that he took the work ethic and all of our struggles (and) that he repaid us through his accomplishments,” Maria Rojas told the Register.

Fernando Rojas could not be reached for comment on Monday.