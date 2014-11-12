FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says world needs more demand for economic recovery
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2014 / 3:37 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says world needs more demand for economic recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday urged the world’s policymakers to use available fiscal policy to boost demand in the short term and support the sluggish global economic recovery.

“In the short term, the world fundamentally needs more demand,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said, according to prepared remarks at the World Affairs Council in Seattle.

Lew, speaking ahead of the meeting of the Group of Twenty major economies in Australia this week, said policymakers should also pursue structural reforms to boost economic growth in the longer-term.

But he cautioned it was still unclear whether such reforms will be enough in the case of Japan, which has launched a massive economic program to boost growth and pull its economy from damaging deflation.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.