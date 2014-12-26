FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Inmate uses ventilation duct to escape California jail
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 26, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Inmate uses ventilation duct to escape California jail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police were on the lookout on Friday for an inmate who escaped a central California jail on Christmas Day by squeezing through a ventilation duct and jumping off the roof of the building, officials said.

A statewide police bulletin was issued for Freddy Swanson, 23, who broke out of the Monterey County Jail in Salinas, California, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. He was arrested on Dec. 19 on narcotics and firearms charges.

Officials at the jail had grown suspicious that Swanson might have escaped, and shortly before noon on Thursday after a facility-wide inmate count they confirmed he was missing, the statement said.

They discovered that hours earlier Swanson had clambered up a ventilation duct at an angle of 45 degrees, punched out a small glass window and climbed onto the jail’s roof before he jumped off the building and left the grounds, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Swanson’s arrest at a motel in Seaside, California, occurred after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident and a high-speed chase, the Monterey Herald reported.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.