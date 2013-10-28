FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four Oklahoma prisoners escape through shower, remain at large
#U.S.
October 28, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Four Oklahoma prisoners escape through shower, remain at large

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four prisoners at an Oklahoma jail pried open a maintenance hatch in a shower and escaped through a crawl space, the Caddo County sheriff said.

The four got away from the Caddo County Detention Center in Anadarko, Oklahoma, early Sunday morning and were still at large on Monday, Sheriff Gene Cain said.

The inmates pushed loose a trap door in the shower ceiling to gain access to the crawl space where the pipes are laid, Cain said. They crawled through to a room outside the jail, knocked out part of the wall to gain entry, then walked out through a door, the sheriff said.

“They had their orange suits on, and at some point a couple blocks south of the jail, they discarded their clothes,” Cain said. “We don’t know if someone picked them up and brought them some clothes. They haven’t been spotted since.”

The sheriff’s office is searching for the escaped prisoners, who were identified as Dylan Ray Three Irons, 21; Prime Tounwin Brown, 23; Anthony James Mendonca, 24; and Triston Cheadle, 32. They were being held on unrelated drug, weapon and burglary charges.

Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
