Police capture last 2 inmates of 4 who escaped an Oklahoma jail

(Reuters) - Two remaining Oklahoma inmates out of four who escaped from a county jail through a maintenance hatch in a shower last month have been captured, an official at the Caddo County Detention Center said on Wednesday.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Department captured the remaining escapees - Anthony James Mendonca and Triston Cheadle - at a residence in Anadarko, Oklahoma, about 60 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, a detention center official said.

The official, a jailer, declined to provide additional details.

The four inmates escaped on October 27. Prime Tounwin Brown and Dylan Ray Three Irons, were captured on October 28 after officers acting on a tip spotted them about 20 miles from Anadarko in the town of Chickasha, Oklahoma, said Caddo County Undersheriff Lennis Miller.

The inmates pushed loose a trap door in the shower ceiling to gain access to the crawl space where the pipes are laid, Cain said. They crawled through to a room outside the jail, knocked out part of the wall to gain entry, then walked out through a door.