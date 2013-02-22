Japan PM agrees with Obama to fortify alliance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he reached an agreement with U.S. President Barack Obama on strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance.
“We have reached a complete agreement” on the assessments of the alliance and its future direction, Abe told reporters after having a summit meeting with Obama.
“I would like to declare with confidence that trust and strong bond of the Japan-U.S. alliance has revived completely.”
