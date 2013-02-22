Japan PM agrees with Obama to fortify alliance

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) talks to the media next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he reached an agreement with U.S. President Barack Obama on strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance.

“We have reached a complete agreement” on the assessments of the alliance and its future direction, Abe told reporters after having a summit meeting with Obama.

“I would like to declare with confidence that trust and strong bond of the Japan-U.S. alliance has revived completely.”