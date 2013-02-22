FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan PM agrees with Obama to fortify alliance
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 22, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 5 years ago

Japan PM agrees with Obama to fortify alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) talks to the media next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he reached an agreement with U.S. President Barack Obama on strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance.

“We have reached a complete agreement” on the assessments of the alliance and its future direction, Abe told reporters after having a summit meeting with Obama.

“I would like to declare with confidence that trust and strong bond of the Japan-U.S. alliance has revived completely.”

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.