U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada (L) shake hands before their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter attends a joint news conference with Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada after their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada (R) attend a joint news conference after their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday the United States has "enduring" interests in the Asia-Pacific region and is working towards an orderly handover to the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Carter is in Japan to try to soothe anxieties caused by the victory of Trump, who has called for allies to pay more to sustain U.S. forces, or face their possible withdrawal.

