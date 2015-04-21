FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry to host Japan's Abe in Boston on April 26: State Department
April 21, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry to host Japan's Abe in Boston on April 26: State Department

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Boston on Sunday, April 26, as part of the Japanese leader’s visit to the United States, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Kerry will travel to New York on April 27 for a series of meetings, including an appearance at the United Nations. Asked if Kerry would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif while in New York, State spokeswoman Marie Harf said that was possible.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Lambert

