Kerry to host Japan's Abe in Boston on April 26: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Boston on Sunday, April 26, as part of the Japanese leader’s visit to the United States, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Kerry will travel to New York on April 27 for a series of meetings, including an appearance at the United Nations. Asked if Kerry would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif while in New York, State spokeswoman Marie Harf said that was possible.