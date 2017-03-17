FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin and Japan's Aso discussed North Korea: Treasury statement
#World News
March 17, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin and Japan's Aso discussed North Korea: Treasury statement

FILE PHOTO - U.S.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. on February 14, 2017.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed North Korea with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso in Baden-Baden, Germany, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

They "discussed North Korea and the importance of continuing the strong partnership between the United States and Japan on sanctions and illicit finance issues," the statement said.

Finance ministers and central bank governors are gathered in the German town for the G20 summit.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Franklin Paul

