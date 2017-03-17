U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin and Japan's Aso discussed North Korea: Treasury statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed North Korea with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso in Baden-Baden, Germany, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
They "discussed North Korea and the importance of continuing the strong partnership between the United States and Japan on sanctions and illicit finance issues," the statement said.
Finance ministers and central bank governors are gathered in the German town for the G20 summit.
