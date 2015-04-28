FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says U.S., Japan will work to lead TPP talks to success
#World News
April 28, 2015 / 4:37 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says U.S., Japan will work to lead TPP talks to success

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed their nations would work together to bring a quick, successful conclusion to negotiations over a 12-member Pacific trade agreement.

“Prime Minister Abe and I discussed how the United States and Japan, as the two largest economies in the TPP (trans-Pacific partnership) negotiations, will now work together to lead the other TPP partners to a swift and successful conclusion of the broader negotiations,” Obama said at a joint news conference with Abe following bilateral talks.

Reporting by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by Bill Trott

