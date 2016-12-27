Japan's Abe offers condolences at Pearl Harbor for victims of war

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his condolences on Tuesday to the people who were killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, after visiting the memorial to the sunken battleship USS Arizona.

"President Obama, the people of the United States of America and the people around the world, as the prime minister of Japan I offer my sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who have lost their lives here," Abe said.