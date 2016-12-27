FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Japan's Abe offers condolences at Pearl Harbor for victims of war
#World News
December 27, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 8 months ago

Japan's Abe offers condolences at Pearl Harbor for victims of war

U.S. President Barack Obama (2ndR) releases flower petals following a wreath-laying ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) aboard the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, U.S., December 27, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his condolences on Tuesday to the people who were killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, after visiting the memorial to the sunken battleship USS Arizona.

"President Obama, the people of the United States of America and the people around the world, as the prime minister of Japan I offer my sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who have lost their lives here," Abe said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

