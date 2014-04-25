FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Suga: Not sure if Japan, U.S. can agree on trade
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Suga: Not sure if Japan, U.S. can agree on trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday that he is not sure whether Japan and the United States can reach an agreement in bilateral trade talks needed to push forward with the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, unless Japan’s position is accepted.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also said at a news conference that there was no change to Japan’s aim to reach an agreement on the regional free trade pact.

Japan and the United States made progress in trade talks but failed to reach the deal they had hoped to seal at a bilateral summit during U.S. President Barack Obama’s state visit to Japan this week.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.