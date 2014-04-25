Japan's Suga: Not sure if Japan, U.S. can agree on trade

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday that he is not sure whether Japan and the United States can reach an agreement in bilateral trade talks needed to push forward with the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, unless Japan’s position is accepted.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also said at a news conference that there was no change to Japan’s aim to reach an agreement on the regional free trade pact.

Japan and the United States made progress in trade talks but failed to reach the deal they had hoped to seal at a bilateral summit during U.S. President Barack Obama’s state visit to Japan this week.