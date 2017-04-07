FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan and U.S. aren't discussing Westinghouse situation: Seko
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
April 7, 2017 / 12:45 AM / 4 months ago

Japan and U.S. aren't discussing Westinghouse situation: Seko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Minister of Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko speaks at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Friday it was not true that Japan and the United States were discussing the situation surrounding Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co.

A U.S. official said on Thursday the Trump administration and the Japanese government were in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Westinghouse does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands.

Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy last month hit by billions of dollars of cost overruns at four nuclear reactors under construction in the U.S. Southeast.

Reporting by Ami Miyazaki, writing by Kaori Kaneko, editing by Chris Gallagher

