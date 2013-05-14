FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt Alabama county says has deal on $105 million of bonds
May 14, 2013 / 5:35 PM / 4 years ago

Bankrupt Alabama county says has deal on $105 million of bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Reuters) - Alabama’s bankrupt Jefferson County has reached a deal with creditors JPMorgan Chase and Bayerische Landesbank covering $105 million of general obligation warrants, county officials said on Monday.

The agreement, one of a series the county has reached since filing a landmark $4.2 billion bankruptcy in late 2011, covers the county’s 2001b GO series and was expected to be approved on Thursday by the Jefferson County Commission.

The deal saves the county $2 million in fees and interest payments and shifts its variable rate to a fixed interest rate, officials said.

Reporting by Melinda Dickinson, additional reporting by Michael Connor in Miami

