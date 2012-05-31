FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regional jet slides off runway in Chicago, no injuries
May 31, 2012

Regional jet slides off runway in Chicago, no injuries

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A passenger jet slid off the runway at Chicago’s O‘Hare International Airport on Thursday as it was making an emergency landing but no one was injured.

American Eagle Flight 4069 had taken off from O‘Hare bound for Tulsa when a warning light began flashing in the cockpit, according to American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller.

The pilot declared an emergency and returned the Embraer ERJ-145 twin-engine jet to O‘Hare. But shortly after the plane touched down, it veered off the runway and onto a cargo taxiway, Miller said.

No one was injured in the incident. The 28 passengers on the aircraft were taken back to the terminal in buses and put on another flight to Tulsa, Miller said.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Greg McCune

