Diverted United flight lands safely in California after burning smell

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A United Airlines flight in which a burning smell was reported aboard the plane was diverted shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles on Thursday to a smaller Southern California airport where it landed safely, the airline said.

United Flight 1181, en route to Washington-Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, made an unscheduled stop at LA/Ontario International Airport with 199 passengers and seven crew members aboard, according to airline spokeswoman Mary Ryan.

The Boeing 757, which had taken off from Los Angeles International Airport, landed safely at Ontario, about 60 miles (100 km) to the northeast, and a maintenance crew was examining the aircraft, Ryan said.

She said it was not immediately clear whether the burning smell was reported in the passenger cabin or the cockpit, or both. City News Service in Los Angeles reported the diversion was prompted by a problem that produced smoke in the cockpit.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, Ian Gregor, said he had no further information except to say the flight crew had declared an emergency before diverting to Ontario and landing without incident at 9 a.m. PST (12.00 noon EST).