FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Air Lines pilot locked out of cockpit for Las Vegas landing
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 30, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

Delta Air Lines pilot locked out of cockpit for Las Vegas landing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - A Delta Air Lines Inc jet ended its flight from Minneapolis to Las Vegas on Thursday with its captain locked out of his cockpit, the airline said.

The pilot, who was not identified, left the cockpit prior to the final landing approach of Delta Flight 1651 but “was not able to re-enter the flight deck because of a door jam,” the airline said in a statement explaining the mishap.

The first officer of the plane, which was carrying 160 passengers, took control and landed the aircraft safely at McCarran International Airport, without further incident, the airline said.

“A commercial aircraft can be landed with one pilot at the control and Delta pilots are fully trained to do so if the situation were to occur,” Delta said in its statement.

But Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the agency declared an emergency for the Delta crew when the mishap occurred and would be investigating the incident.

Delta said the cockpit door would be evaluated by airline maintenance technicians.

Reporting by Cynthia Johnston in Las Vegas; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.