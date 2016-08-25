FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Jetpack pilot rockets out of Colorado Lake in stunt
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 25, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Jetpack pilot rockets out of Colorado Lake in stunt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAKE SAN CRISTOBAL, COLORADO (Reuters) - Jetpack pilot Eric Scott shot out of the water and navigated his jet pack above a remote Colorado lake before landing safely, all the while strapped to an 800-horsepower rocket.

Scott, also known as "Rocket Man," performed the 21-second-long feat at Lake San Cristobal in southern Colorado on Tuesday.

Although jet packs have existed for decades now, Scott's stunt highlights how the gadget's technology has evolved.

In 2011, Scott used a rocket pack powered by hydrogen peroxide to deliver the game ball at a University of Michigan football game in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Scott labeled his most recent stunt as the "coolest thing" he has ever experienced.

"The best way I can describe it is to imagine the dramatic change in environment - from water, to air, to land, all while strapped to an insanely powerful machine," said Scott. "It was awesome."

Reporting by Reuters TV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.