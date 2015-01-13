2014 attacks on Jews in U.S. Midwest detailed in report

(Reuters) - A shooting spree by a white supremacist at two Jewish facilities near Kansas City was one of a series of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. Midwest last year, according to a report issued on Tuesday by the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The center annually looks at events targeting Jews around the world. The Wiesenthal Center report was released days after four people were killed in Paris in a Jewish supermarket by a gunman proclaiming he wanted to target Jews.

In Tuesday’s report, the center focused on the U.S. Midwest for the first time because of the April shootings in Kansas City.

“This past summer we saw an embrace of the genocidal approach ... on the streets in the Midwest,” said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the California-based Jewish human rights organization.

In the April 13 incident, white supremacist Frazier Glenn Cross killed a teenage boy and his grandfather outside a Jewish community center and then killed a woman outside a Jewish retirement home in Overland Park, Kansas.

Some other incidents took place in Chicago, including the bullying of an eighth-grade Jewish student by a group of students who created an online game team called “Jew Incinerator Clan,” the report said.