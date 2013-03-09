FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jet Blue plane clipped by Air India jet on JFK tarmac
March 9, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

Jet Blue plane clipped by Air India jet on JFK tarmac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A JetBlue Airways plane awaits take off while at LaGuardia Airport in New York April 5, 2012. JETBLUE/ REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A JetBlue passenger jet was clipped by an Air India plane on the tarmac of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport early on Saturday morning, JetBlue said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and the JetBlue passengers were transferred to another plane for their departure to West Palm Beach, Florida, the JetBlue statement said.

The flight was delayed by nearly three hours.

Air India and the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

JetBlue said the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. The aircraft’s tow bar had been damaged, and the plane sat stationary on the tarmac awaiting a replacement tow bar.

“At that time another airline’s aircraft taxied into the area and made contact with JetBlue’s plane. The JetBlue aircraft sustained damage to its rudder and taxied back to the gate,” the airline said in a statement.

Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Tom Brown

