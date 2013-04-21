FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York's JFK airport terminal briefly evacuated over package
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 21, 2013 / 9:45 PM / in 4 years

New York's JFK airport terminal briefly evacuated over package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Authorities temporarily evacuated a terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday to investigate a suspicious package, which turned out to be a tube of toothpaste wrapped in duct tape, officials said.

The package was found shortly after 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) in the baggage room area of Concourse B in Terminal 4, said Chris Valens, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

After about 90 minutes, the terminal was re-opened.

The New York Police Department bomb squad determined that the package was a tube of toothpaste with duct tape around it, Officer James Duffy said.

“We determined that it only contained toothpaste,” Duffy said.

The evacuation comes as the country is on edge following the Boston Marathon bombings and the discovery of letters laced with ricin, a highly lethal poison, addressed to President Barack Obama and Republican U.S. Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.