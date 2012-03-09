OLRTXT MCE JOB US NEWS WASH VOTE POL VOTP

White House’s Krueger says jobs data shows US economy healing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The latest employment report is evidence that the economy is healing, Alan Krueger, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said on Friday.

“Today’s employment report provides further evidence that the economy is continuing to heal from the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression,” Krueger said.

New data released on Friday showed that employment grew solidly for a third straight month in February, a sign the economic recovery was broadening.

Employers added 227,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, the Labor Department said, while the unemployment rate held at a three-year low of 8.3 percent. It marked the first time since early 2011 that payrolls have grown by more than 200,000 for three months in a row - bolstering President Barack Obama’s chances for re-election.

“It is critical that we continue the economic policies that are helping us dig our way out of the deep hole that was caused by the recession that began at the end of 2007,” Krueger said in a posting on the White House blog.

The full blog can be seen here