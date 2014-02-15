FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama pledges $1 billion in loan guarantees for Jordan
#World News
February 15, 2014 / 4:57 AM / 4 years ago

Obama pledges $1 billion in loan guarantees for Jordan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Jordan's King Abdullah at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, California February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

RANCHO MIRAGE, California (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday pledged $1 billion in loan guarantees for Middle East ally Jordan and the renewal of a five-year aid package.

Obama made the announcement while meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah at a summit at a California retreat. Jordan, one of the United States’ closest allies in the Middle East, is a regional player in diplomatic efforts seeking peace in the turbulent region and is one of two Arab countries, the other being Egypt, that has signed a peace treaty with Israel.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

