8 months ago
U.S. issues travel warning for Jordan after recent attacks
December 23, 2016 / 11:36 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. issues travel warning for Jordan after recent attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday warned Americans traveling to Jordan of threats from terrorist groups after several recent attacks in the country.

More than a dozen people were killed, including a Canadian tourist, in two attacks by Islamist militants this week in the southern city of Karak.

"The Department of State reminds U.S. citizens that terrorist and extremist organizations have expressed a desire to conduct attacks targeting U.S. citizens and Westerners in Jordan," the travel warning said. 

Reporting by Eric Beech

