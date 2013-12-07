FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan in talks with U.S. Attorney over Madoff warnings: WSJ
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
December 7, 2013 / 1:33 AM / 4 years ago

JPMorgan in talks with U.S. Attorney over Madoff warnings: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bernard Madoff (R) exits the Manhattan federal courthouse in New York March 10, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan is looking into why JPMorgan Chase & Co did not file a suspicious activity report about Bernard Madoff before he was arrested for running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people close to the probe.

The bank is negotiating a settlement with U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s office over the matter that will likely include a fine and a deferred prosecution agreement, the Journal reported.

A spokesman for the bank could not immediately be reached for comment on the Journal story.

JPMorgan had raised concerns with UK regulators about Madoff more than a month before his arrest in December 2008, the Journal reported. In a document filed with Britain’ Serious Organized Crime Agency, the bank raised several concerns about Bernard L Madoff Investment Securities, such as returns that appeared “too good to be true,” the Journal said.

Madoff had a banking relationship with JPMorgan for two decades, the Journal said.

In addition to the Madoff case, prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are examining whether there was a larger pattern of failed controls at the bank, the paper said, citing people close to the probe.

Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to running a Ponzi scheme that cost investors billions of dollars.

JPMorgan has said it did not know about the fraud, the Journal said.

Suspicious activity reports are required when a bank finds suspicious transactions or signs of a violation of federal law.

The Madoff probe comes as JPMorgan grapples with a string of legal troubles. Over the past few months, it has agreed to pay nearly $20 billion to settle lawsuits and probes, the Journal said.

Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Eric Beech

