Texas judge sets stricter probation in criticized rape sentence

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Texas judge on Thursday imposed stricter probation conditions on a man convicted of rape in a case in which the previous judge laid blame on the then-14-year-old female victim.

State District Judge Carter Thompson ruled that the assailant, Sir Young, 20, follow all standard probation conditions for convicted sex offenders, including staying away from children and being evaluated for sex offender treatment.

The judge could not alter the previous sentence meted out last week by state District Judge Jeanine Howard of 45 days in jail and five years probation.

“The previous court gave you a second chance. Do not expect a third chance from this court,” Thompson said to Young after his ruling.

Prosecutors had been seeking 10 years in prison.

Judge Howard recused herself from the case after giving an interview with the Dallas Morning News last week in which she said the girl “wasn’t the victim she claimed to be.”

The judge also told the paper the sentence was based on a review of the victim’s medical records, which stated she was not a virgin and had previously given birth to a baby.

Howard has not made any public statement on the case since then.

The girl, now 17 and not identified because she is a minor, said she has never been pregnant.

The victim’s mother told reporters she was happy with the new probation terms and was “livid” about Judge Howard’s comments to the media about her daughter’s medical history and that factoring into her sentence.

“To be honest, we had no clue who she was speaking of because the information was totally wrong,” the mother said.

At the time of the 2011 incident, the victim and Young were students at an elite Dallas school for performing arts. Young admitted in court to raping the girl at the school after she repeatedly tried to stop his sexual advances.