Attorney General Holder was recused from media probe

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder addresses a news conference to announce Medicare Fraud Strike Force law enforcement actions at the Justice Department in Washington, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The decision to seek media records in connection with a probe into an unauthorized disclosure of classified information was made by a deputy attorney general because Attorney General Eric Holder was recused from the matter, a Justice Department official said on Tuesday.

The Obama administration is facing a storm of questions over the Justice Department’s controversial decision to secretly seize telephone records of the Associated Press.

In a background statement, the official said Holder recused himself from the matter because he was interviewed by the FBI in connection with the leak.