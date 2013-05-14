Prosecutor declines AP request to return phone records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Attorney General James Cole declined on Tuesday to return to the Associated Press seized telephone records that U.S. prosecutors obtained while investigating a national security leak in 2012.

Acting in place of Attorney General Eric Holder, who recused himself in the case, Cole wrote in a letter to AP CEO Gary Pruitt that the subpoenas for the records were “limited to a reasonable period of time” and did not seek the content of any calls.

“These records have been closely held and reviewed solely for the purposes of this ongoing criminal investigation,” Cole wrote.