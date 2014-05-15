FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate confirms new head of Justice Dept's criminal division
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 15, 2014 / 6:43 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate confirms new head of Justice Dept's criminal division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate, on a voice vote, confirmed on Thursday President Barack Obama’s nomination of Leslie Caldwell, a former federal prosecutor, to head the Justice Department’s criminal division.

In the post, Caldwell will be in charge of a wide range of high-profile probes including those into benchmark manipulation, money laundering and foreign bribery.

Obama last September nominated Caldwell, who was a prosecutor for 17 years and helped build the case against Enron Corp, to lead the 600-lawyer division. Since 2004, Caldwell has worked as a defense attorney in New York at Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

A spate of recent departures has thinned the top ranks of the criminal division, but the agency has been rebuilding its leadership.

Last month it named a new No. 2 official at the division, Marshall Miller, who previously served as a top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.