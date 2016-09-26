Florida woman sentenced to prison for exporting technology to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Florida woman has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for conspiring to illegally export U.S. technology used in underwater drones to a Chinese state-owned entity, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Amin Yu, 55, of Orlando, Florida, pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year. She admitted to trying to obtain systems and components used in marine submersible vehicles at the direction of her co-conspirators at Harbin Engineering University in China, the Justice Department said in a news release.