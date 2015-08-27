FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG resolves tax-avoidance allegations: U.S. Justice Dept
August 27, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG resolves tax-avoidance allegations: U.S. Justice Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Swiss bank Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG, commonly known as HBL, has reached an agreement with the United States over allegations it helped U.S. clients hide assets and income from the Internal Revenue Service, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

The bank will pay a penalty of $560,000, “stop misconduct involving undeclared U.S. accounts,” and cooperate in any related legal proceedings in exchange for the department agreeing not to prosecute the bank for tax-related criminal offenses, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The agreement was reached as part of the U.S. Swiss Bank Program established in 2013.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
