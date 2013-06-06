FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attorney general says he has no plans to step down
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
June 6, 2013 / 1:23 AM / in 4 years

Attorney general says he has no plans to step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder puts his hand to his heart during the national anthem as he hosts a special naturalization ceremony at the Department of Justice in Washington May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Wednesday he has no plans to leave his job despite a stormy tenure marked most recently by a cascade of criticism about how his Justice Department handles leak probes.

The top U.S. law enforcement official told NBC News in a televised interview that there are still things he wants to accomplish before he eventually steps down.

“There’s some things that I want to do, some things I want to get done that I’ve discussed with the president, and once I have finished that I’ll sit down with him and we’ll determine when it’s time to make a transition to a new attorney general,” Holder said.

President Barack Obama appointed Holder as attorney general in early 2009 and kept him on for the start of Obama’s second, four-year term this year.

Calls for Holder to resign grew after revelations that the FBI in a search warrant called a Fox News reporter a possible criminal co-conspirator in a leak of secret information about North Korea. The Justice Department also seized without notice phone records of Fox News and the Associated Press.

Holder is among the longest-serving U.S. attorneys general in history, ranking ninth out of 82 according to a tally by a University of Minnesota researcher.

He has said that he wants to continue the Justice Department’s efforts in civil rights before he leaves.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
