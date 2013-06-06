Attorney general says he has no plans to step down

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder puts his hand to his heart during the national anthem as he hosts a special naturalization ceremony at the Department of Justice in Washington May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Wednesday he has no plans to leave his job despite a stormy tenure marked most recently by a cascade of criticism about how his Justice Department handles leak probes.

The top U.S. law enforcement official told NBC News in a televised interview that there are still things he wants to accomplish before he eventually steps down.

“There’s some things that I want to do, some things I want to get done that I’ve discussed with the president, and once I have finished that I’ll sit down with him and we’ll determine when it’s time to make a transition to a new attorney general,” Holder said.

President Barack Obama appointed Holder as attorney general in early 2009 and kept him on for the start of Obama’s second, four-year term this year.

Calls for Holder to resign grew after revelations that the FBI in a search warrant called a Fox News reporter a possible criminal co-conspirator in a leak of secret information about North Korea. The Justice Department also seized without notice phone records of Fox News and the Associated Press.

Holder is among the longest-serving U.S. attorneys general in history, ranking ninth out of 82 according to a tally by a University of Minnesota researcher.

He has said that he wants to continue the Justice Department’s efforts in civil rights before he leaves.