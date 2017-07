FILE PHOTO: A protester against the Texas state law to punish "sanctuary cities" stands outside the U.S. Federal court in San Antonio, Texas, U.S., June 26, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday released a memo restricting Justice Department grants from going to so-called sanctuary cities that do not cooperate with federal immigration agents.

The announcement came as Sessions is beset by criticism from President Donald Trump. Conservatives who are proponents of Sessions' hardline immigration policies have defended him.