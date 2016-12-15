U.S. says Singapore man pleads guilty to plot to export Iraq bomb parts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Singapore citizen pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal charge stemming from his role in illegally exporting, through Iran, parts found in improvised explosive devices in Iraq, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Lim Yong Nam, also known as Steven Lim, 42, was extradited from Indonesia earlier this year. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9 in Washington, and the parties have agreed that he would face between 46 and 57 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000, a Justice Department statement said.