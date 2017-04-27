WASHINGTON A Singaporean man was sentenced on Thursday to 40 months in a U.S. prison for his role in exporting to Iran radio frequency modules, some of which were later found in bombs in Iraq, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Lim Yong Nam, also known as Steven Lim, 43, pleaded guilty in December to illegally exporting the modules through Singapore, and later to Iran, knowing that the export of U.S. goods to Iran was a violation of U.S. law, the statement said.

Of the 6,000 modules that Lim and others routed from the United States to Iran in 2007 and 2008, 14 were later recovered in Iraq being used to remotely detonate improvised explosive devices, it said.

Lim was extradited in 2016 from Indonesia, the department said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)