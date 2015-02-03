U.S. Attorney General: Final Report On IRS Probe To Come Out Soon

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder makes a statement about the grand jury decision not to seek an indictment in the Staten Island death of Eric Garner during an arrest in July, in Washington December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Tuesday he expects the Justice Department to soon release a list of final recommendations stemming from its probe into whether the Internal Revenue Service wrongfully targeted conservative groups.

“I am satisfied with the progress that the criminal division has done; the civil rights division as well,” Holder told reporters at a press conference. “I expect that we will have some final recommendations coming up relatively soon.”

The IRS has been under scrutiny since May 2013 when senior IRS official Lois Lerner publicly apologized for applying extra scrutiny to conservative groups who were seeking tax-exempt status.