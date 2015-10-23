FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No criminal prosecution in IRS Tea Party case: U.S. Justice
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 23, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

No criminal prosecution in IRS Tea Party case: U.S. Justice

Joel Schectman

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday that it had found no basis for a criminal prosecution over the Internal Revenue Service’s mishandling several years ago of requests for tax-exempt status by political groups aligned with the Tea Party.

“The IRS mishandled the processing of tax-exempt applications in a manner that disproportionately impacted applicants affiliated with the Tea Party and similar groups ... However, ineffective management is not a crime,” Assistant Attorney General Pater Kadzik said in a letter to lawmakers.

In 2013, the IRS was enveloped in an embarrassing scandal after a government review found the agency had targeted tax-exempt political groups for greater scrutiny by looking for keywords, like “Tea Party” and “Patriots.”

The row led to a congressional probe and accusations, primarily by Republicans, that the IRS was targeting those critical of the Obama administration. Lois Lerner, the former director of the agency’s tax-exempt division later resigned.

The Justice Department said it found that Lerner mishandled oversight of tax-exempt applications and did not properly supervise her subordinates, but did not commit a crime.

Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.