National Guard member pleads guilty in plot to attack Illinois base

Exterior of the house where Jonas Edmonds was arrested on charges of conspiring to support Islamic State, in Aurora, llinois March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - An Illinois National Guard member pleaded guilty on Monday to plotting with his cousin to attack a military installation as part of a conspiracy to support Islamic State, a spokesman for federal prosecutors said.

Army National Guard Specialist Hasan Edmonds was charged along with his cousin, Jonas Edmonds, with planning to carry out an armed attack on the military facility where Hasan Edmonds had been training in Joliet, 34 miles (55 km) southwest of downtown Chicago.

Hasan Edmonds, 23, pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and attempting to provide support - namely personnel - to the organization, said Joe Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Jonas Edmonds, 30, pleaded guilty last week to the conspiracy charge and a charge of lying to law enforcement on an offense related to terrorism.

Hasan Edmonds faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 18. Jonas Edmonds faces up to 23 years at his Jan. 27 sentencing, Fitzpatrick said.

Hasan Edmonds was arrested at Chicago’s Midway Airport on March 25 as he tried to fly to Egypt. The cousins’ plan called for Hasan to leave the United States and join Islamic State fighters while Jonas carried out the attack, according to an affidavit attached to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors said Hasan Edmonds had been using Facebook to communicate with an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation agent pretending to be an Islamic State fighter.

As a member of the Illinois National Guard since 2011, Hasan Edmonds reported to the Joliet base one weekend a month and performed two weeks of active duty training per year. Illinois National Guard spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Brad Leighton said Edmonds will now be discharged.

Both cousins, who have been in federal custody since their arrest, came from Aurora, about 41 miles (66 km) southwest of Chicago.