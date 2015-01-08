White House urges Senate to swiftly confirm new attorney general

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday urged the Republican-led Senate to hold a confirmation hearing for Loretta Lynch, President Barack Obama’s nominee for attorney general, before the end of the month and vote to approve her before a mid-February break.

“She deserves a lot better treatment than she is currently receiving,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with Obama.

Obama nominated Lynch, a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, to the top position at the Justice Department on Nov. 8 as a replacement for Eric Holder.