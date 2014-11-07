No decision yet on nominee for U.S. attorney general: White House

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder participates in the Washington Ideas Forum, in Washington October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has not made a decision on a nominee to replace U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, a White House spokesman said on Friday.

The comment came in response to a CNN report that Obama was expected to choose U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch of New York as his nominee.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there had been no decision and that the administration would not have any personnel announcements on Friday.