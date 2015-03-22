FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charges against U.S. Senator Menendez possible this week: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 22, 2015 / 7:13 PM / 2 years ago

Charges against U.S. Senator Menendez possible this week: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ), ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, speaks at a forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal investigators could file criminal corruption charges as early as this week against U.S. Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Menendez, who is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, would be charged in New Jersey, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Allegations against Menendez involve using his office to promote the business interests of a Democratic Party donor and friend in exchange for gifts. Menendez has denied wrongdoing.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.