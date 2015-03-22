Charges against U.S. Senator Menendez possible this week: WSJ

Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ), ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, speaks at a forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal investigators could file criminal corruption charges as early as this week against U.S. Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Menendez, who is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, would be charged in New Jersey, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Allegations against Menendez involve using his office to promote the business interests of a Democratic Party donor and friend in exchange for gifts. Menendez has denied wrongdoing.